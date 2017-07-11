Passenger opens Air Asia exit door before landing in Ranchi, tragedy averted
JHARKHAND: A major tragedy was averted at the Ranchi airport after an Air Asia passenger opened the exit door of the aircraft just before landing last night.
The passenger is being interrogated by the local police.
All passengers are safe. Further details are awaited.