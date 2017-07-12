Home Nation

Film on Amartya stalled; CBFC wants 'cow', 3 other words to be muted

Amartya Sen suggested on Wednesday that the government speak to the shareholders about its disapproval.

Published: 12th July 2017 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2017 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Noted Indian economist Amartya Sen. | PTI

Noted Indian economist Amartya Sen. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: A documentary on Amartya Sen has been stalled by the Censor Board with its film maker Suman Ghosh being told to mute words like 'cow', 'Gujarat' and "Hindutva' uttered by the Nobel Laureate in the film.

The planned release of the film titled 'The Argumentative Indian' for this weekend in Kolkata is now uncertain with Ghosh today refusing to mute four words asked by the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) regional office here for getting the censor certificate. The words also included 'Hindu India'.

The move by the CBFC came in for sharp condemnation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voicing concern while Ghosh said he was shocked and taken aback. "Every single voice of the opposition is being muzzled. Now, Dr Amartya Sen. If somebody of his stature cannot express himself freely, what hope does the common citizen have," she said in a tweet.

Taking out certain words from the discussion between Sen and the interviewer--economist Kaushik Basu, would remove the soul of the documentary, Ghosh said. "The CBFC's regional office here wanted me to mute words like Gujarat, cow, Hindutva view of India and Hindu India," Ghosh, who directed the film documenting the life of 83-year-old Sen, told PTI here. "I expressed my inability to do it. It is a documentary and it is on a person who has an international stature. I am shocked," he said, adding he had planned to release the documentary this weekend. "I am waiting for the written communicaton and whether they (CBFC regional office) will send the film to CBFC, Mumbai. In any situation my response will be the same," the film director said. Ghosh said, "After sitting for three hours at the Censor Board office in Kolkata last evening during which my documentary was screened and the members scrutinised every single shot, I was verbally told to mute four words 'Gujarat', 'cow', 'Hindutva view of India' and 'Hindu India' for getting U/A certificate."

In the documentary, Sen speaks of social choice theory, development economics, philosophy and the rise of right wing nationalism across the world including India. The film covers a span of 15 years (2002-2017) and is structured as a conversation between Sen and his student economist Kaushik Basu. "These days films get online certification. So I hope the issue gets resolved quickly.

But no question of taking out some words," he added. Sen, who is a fierce critic of the Modi government, for his part, refused to be drawn into a discussion on the issue. "It is a documentary film on me. I have not made it. I have nothing to say on it. You ask Suman Ghosh about it," he said, adding, "If the authorities have any objection, they can discuss it."

A top CBFC source here said, "The documentary was previewed by the CBFC Kolkata and the examination committee has recommended 'U' certification with certain amendments as per the online certification norm." A private screening of the documentary was held at state-owned 'Nandan' early this week in the presence of Amartya Sen himself and a host of luminaries. Criticising CBFC's stand, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Soumitra Chatterjee said, "It is nothing but a foolish move. In a way it is fascism". "We are a democratic country. Why should such a thing happen ?

He(Sen) is respected all over the world. He has the liberty to express his views. I feel outraged," he said. Director Goutam Ghosh said, "What I hear makes me shocked. Any such recommendation is absurd. There should not be censorship of feature films and documentaries or any work in the first place."

Recalling that the Shyam Benegal Committee, set up last year to lay down rules and regulations for film certification, had suggested gradation of films, he wondered if the union information and broadcasting ministry was sitting on the recommendations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amartya Sen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp