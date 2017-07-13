Home Nation

Election Commission cancels bypoll to Arunachal assembly seat due to heavy rains

The chief electoral officer of Arunachal Pradesh and the chief secretary recently communicated to the poll panel that road communication had been badly affected due to heavy rains and landslides.

Published: 13th July 2017 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2017 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission today cancelled the July 29 bypoll to the Pakke Kessang assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh as many areas remained cut-off due to heavy rains and landslides.

The chief electoral officer of Arunachal Pradesh and the chief secretary recently communicated to the poll panel that road communication had been badly affected due to heavy rains and landslides.

They said movement and retrieval of polling teams were "likely to be adversely affected".

"The Election Commission has considered the reports and also reviewed all relevant factors...It is convinced that under the prevailing weather conditions, it is not possible to hold the by-election," a statement from the EC said.

It said the notification for the bypoll is being cancelled. Sources in the Commission said fresh date would be announced later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp