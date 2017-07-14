Home Nation

Myanmar is key pillar in India's 'Act East' policy: PM Narendra Modi

Published: 14th July 2017 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2017 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described Myanmar as a "key pillar" of India's 'Act East' policy and expressed his firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship in all areas.

He made the comments when Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services Sr Gen. U Min Aung Hliang called on him here, a PMO statement said.

Hliang briefed the prime minister about bilateral defence and security cooperation, the statement said.

The prime minister appreciated the close cooperation between the armed forces of India and Myanmar, it added.

During the meeting, Myanmar's military chief condemned the recent terrorist attack on pilgrims of Amarnath yatra in Kashmir and expressed his sincere condolences for the victims, the statement said.

Modi also conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of Myanmar armed forces personnel and their families in the tragic air crash of June 7.

