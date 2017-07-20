GJM demands restoration of Internet services in Hills

By PTI

DARJEELING: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists and other hill parties today held a demonstration outside the district magistrate's office here demanding restoration of Internet services in the hills.

Internet services have been suspended for the last 32 days.

There were no incidents of violence or arson since yesterday night as the indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 36th day today.

Some political party activists dressed in traditional Nepali attire took out rallies this morning.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha also has plans to organise rallies in various parts of the hills later in the day in support of their cause.

Police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a tight vigil at every entry and exit points.

All shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed except pharmacies.