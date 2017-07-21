Home Nation

Restrictions in Srinagar ahead of march by separatists

The curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma, Kral Khud and Ram Munshi Bagh.

Published: 21st July 2017 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2017 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of separatists' call for a strike and march to the local office of the United Nations here.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in eight police station areas of Srinagar, officials said.

They said the curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma, Kral Khud and Ram Munshi Bagh.

The officials said the restrictions on the movement of people were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the separatists call for strike and a march to the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar here.

They said the roads leading to the UNMOGIP office  have been sealed, while security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to avoid any untoward incident.

Normal life was disrupted in the rest of the Valley due to the strike called by separatists including chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut while public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

They said private educational institutions were also closed.

The separatists had called for a shutdown today and asked people to participate in a sit-in which they would lead outside the UN office after congregational prayers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Restrictions Srinagar march Separatists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp