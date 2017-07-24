Home Nation

Rajya Sabha passes Maritime Admiralty Bill New

Parliament today gave its nod to a bill that seeks to upgrade the law related to maritime claims, arrest and detention of ships and extends jurisdiction of trial to various courts across the country.

Published: 24th July 2017 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2017 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of Indian Parliament. | PTI

By PTI

DELHI: Parliament today gave its nod to a bill that seeks to upgrade the law related to maritime claims, arrest and detention of ships and extends jurisdiction of trial to various courts across the country.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims), 2017 seeks to repeal laws such as the Admiralty Court Act, 1861, the Colonial Courts of Admiralty Act, 1890.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.  It had been passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year.

Moving the bill for consideration and passage, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya said the maritime admiralty laws in India remain old and need to be changed in line with the changes effected globally.

He said the government was attempting to bring clarity in law through the proposed legislation.

Highlighting the importance of maritime trade, the minister said 95 per cent of the overall exports and imports from India are through the maritime route and 33,000 ships come to the country's shores every year.

Mandaviya said the government was also considering developing new ports in West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka. Investments to the tune of Rs 8 lakh crore are needed in the coming years to generate employment and boost India's shipping industry, the minister said.

The earlier legislations came into force during the colonial era when India had only three major ports — Bombay, Calcutta and Madras. Therefore, at present, matters related to admiralty can be decided only by the High Courts of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras, even though there are 12 major ports and 205 minor ports in India.

However, the minister informed that the bill extends this to the High Courts of Karnataka, Gujarat, Orissa, Kerala, Hyderabad and any other High Court notified by the central government.

D Bandopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, while supporting the bill, said it is important to look into environmental aspects and see that speedy action is taken in case of maritime accidents releasing toxins.

Kahkashan Perween of the JD(U) also supported the bill, saying it will strengthen laws related to maritime claims. K Somaprasad of the CPI(M) said the passage of the bill will fulfill a long-standing demand of the legal maritime community.

A V Singh Deo of the BJD said it was a welcome legislation as there are 12 major ports and 205 minor ports in the country at present but only three High Courts tasked with civil matters of admiralty jurisdiction. V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRCP also extended his support to the bill, saying its enactment was long overdue.

D Raja of the CPI said the bill was needed as India was an emerging maritime superpower.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Maritime Admiralty Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp