Home Nation

AAP accuses Nitish Kumar of double standard for taking BJP's support

"We supported Nitish (Kumar) for his good governance record and his fight against the communal BJP," AAP's chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

Published: 27th July 2017 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2017 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party today accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "double standards" for forming government in the state, a day after his dramatic resignation, with the support of the BJP.

The party also claimed that the BJP may resort to "tactics" to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

"We supported Nitish (Kumar) for his good governance record and his fight against the communal BJP," AAP's chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

He said it was ironical that Kumar was now finding RJD president Lalu Prasad corrupt, but did not hesitate to take his support for forming the government in Bihar in 2015.

"This shows Nitish's double standards," he remarked, expressing shock over the political developments in Bihar, where the JD(U) walked out of the Grand Alliance and made a re-entry into the BJP-led NDA.

Until yesterday, the AAP had guarded its response and said it would comment only after seeing how the developments unfold.

However, by late last night it had become imminent that Kumar had deserted the Grand Alliance which, besides the JD (U), included the RJD and the Congress.

The AAP and the JDU were often seen on the same page with the supremos of both the parties enjoying a good equation.

Kejriwal also supported Kumar when the Grand Alliance was formed to take on the BJP and even campaigned for him.

Targeting the BJP, Singh alleged that the agencies under the Centre have been targeting the Delhi government and AAP MLAs.

This, he feared, could be a "ploy" to destabilise the Delhi government.

"Even if you don't have the mandate you still form the government by imposing presidential rule... even if you are not the single largest party (in case of Manipur and Goa). This is (BJP president) Amit Shah's style of politics," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp