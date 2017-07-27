Home Nation

Rains batter Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar in Gujarat; over 54,000 relocated

Swirling floodwaters washed a part of a railway line, leading to the suspension of 36 trains from the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway.

Published: 27th July 2017 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2017 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

A tractor passes near the parked aeroplanes at the Sardar Patel International Airport after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains pounded Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts today, disrupting rail and road traffic, even as people dissatisfied with relief measures clashed with police in Aravalli district.

Swirling floodwaters washed a part of a railway line, leading to the suspension of 36 trains from the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway. Six trains were diverted, one was rescheduled and 14 were short-terminated, Railway officials said.

State administration officials said 54,517 people have been shifted to safer places over the last one week due to flooding of low-lying areas.

Ahmedabad gauged over 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 6 pm today, forcing the relocation of more than 10,000 people even as the Sabarmati river swelled due to the release of water from the Dharoi dam and the Vasna barrage, district collector Avantika Singh said.

Several localities in the city were waterlogged. The administration announced that schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow too.

At least three persons were injured when an old house crumbled in the Old City area last night, while over five dozen trees were uprooted.

Several incidents of fire due to short circuit were also reported though there was no major damage.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani toured affected areas in the city in a boat to take stock of the situation.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation warned people not to venture near electricity poles and streetlights to avoid electrocution.

Relief and rescue operations were intensified in the badly-affected districts of Banaskantha and Patan after a let-up in rainfall, with 15 Indian Air Force helicopters and 10 National Disaster Response Force, 11 State Disaster Response Force and six Border Security Force teams working in the region, officials said.

Twenty-one IAF helicopters were pressed into service today which rescued 138 people and dropped 27.37 tons of food packets, a defence release said.

Army personnel have so far rescued 1,925 people, mainly in the worst-affected region of Deesa in Banaskantha district, it said.

"In addition, more than 390 engineers of the Indian Army are using assault boats to traverse the inundated areas, while more than 28 Army medical and veterinary teams are providing immediate first aid to the affected persons and animals," it said.

A mob of around 2,000 people blocked the state highway at Modasa in Arvalli district, protesting administration's failure to clear waterlogged residential areas.

Police lobbed six tear gas shells and wielded batons when the protesters started throwing stones, Superintendent of Police K N Damor said.

Gandhinagar and Kheda also received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Kalol in Gandhinagar tehsil received 255 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm.

During the same period, Dharampur in Valsad district received 264 mm of rainfall, while Kadi in Mehsana received 191 mm of precipitation.

According to the figures of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 72 people have drowned in Gujarat this monsoon, including 42 in Banaskantha.

Till yesterday, 123 people had died in the state due to rain-related incidents.

Thirty-two dams in the state are filled to the brim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Ahmedabad Rain Flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp