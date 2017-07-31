Union sports minister Vijay Goel admitted to AIIMS, treated for chest infection

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Vijay Goel was today admitted to the AIIMS and being treated for chest infection.

His condition is stable, an AIIMS official said.

The 63-year-old minister of youth affairs and sports had come with symptoms of high fever and cough and has been diagnosed with chest infection, the official said.

He is in a private ward under Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director and a renowned pulmonologist.

"Of late, he has been travelling a lot and the chest infection could be due to overexertion or exposure to infection," an AIIMS doctor said.