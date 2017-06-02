Maneka complains of stomach ache in Pilibhit, being rushed to Delhi

By PTI

PILIBHIT: Union minister Maneka Gandhi today complained of stomach pain while on a visit to her parliamentary constituency of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and was being rushed to the national capital. Gandhi was taken to a hospital in Pilibhit where an ultrasound detected stones in her gall bladder, District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said.

Sources close to the women and child development minister said she was being flown back to Delhi for treatment.

60-year-old Gandhi had held a meeting with the DM and the Superintendent of Police at Pilibhit this morning, after which she went to a guest house at Bisalpur road.

After she complained of stomach pain and breathing trouble, she was taken to the hospital.