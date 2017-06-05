Govt committed to press freedom but law of land will prevail: Rathore

By PTI

JAIPUR:The government is committed to protecting the freedom of the press but it will ensure that the law of the land prevails, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said today.

He made the comments here on a day the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy was searched by the CBI for allegedly concealing a share transaction from the SEBI and causing a loss to a private bank.

The channel has termed it as a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations.

Rathore said the government was ensuring that the law of the land prevails for every person including those in the media.

He said the government is completely committed to the freedom of expression, be that the freedom of the press or that of an ordinary citizen.

There are more than 400 news channels in the country and also websites, newspapers which write about news and work of the government and everywhere there is freedom of expression, he said.