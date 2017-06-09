Home Nation

26 officers from Assam PSC undergo tests in cash-for-jobs scam case

They had secured the jobs in 2015 by cracking the civil services exam which was conducted by the APSC.
 

Published: 09th June 2017 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2017 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty six Assam officers, including 13 from the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and seven from Assam Police Service (APS), underwent tests in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

They had secured the jobs in 2015 by cracking the civil services exam which was conducted by the APSC.

The Dibrugarh police, probing the scam, had summoned the officers to the special branch of Assam police. During the tests, they were asked to append their signatures on a blank paper, and were also interrogated.

The police said the papers would be sent to forensic laboratories outside the state to ascertain if the handwriting matched the answer sheets.

Assam’s director general of police, Mukesh Sahay, told the New Indian Express that the officers were summoned for questioning.

“Earlier, two sets of answer sheets of three ACS officers were seized (one from Paul’s residence and another from APSC office). There have been no two sets of answer sheets seized from his house. But as we have to find out as to whose answer sheets these are, the 26 officers were summoned,” Sahay said.

The seizure of the papers confirmed that the trio were selected based on duplicate assessment and as such, arrested.

In due course, the police seized over 1,000 copies of the answer sheets from the APSC office for examination and sent summons to the 26 officers. The police said most of the seized answer sheets were yet to be examined. 

It was revealed during investigation that Paul used to facilitate exams for candidates who offered him cash for the jobs, under his supervision at a place and time of his choosing.

This was in addition to their appearance at the designated exam centres, and he would later swap the answer sheets. Each candidate had to offer anything between Rs.10 lakh to Rs.40 lakh for the jobs.

Peasants’ leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi claimed that there were a number of officers who had secured jobs through political influence.

Earlier, Paul and eight others, including two members and an assistant APSC exam controller, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the scam.

 
Last year, Dibrugarh police had arrested an assistant engineer, Nabakanta Patir, after he was caught accepting bribes of Rs.10 lakh from a lady dentist. He had approached her promising a job through the APSC and demanded the money, but she tipped off the police. 

Later, based on his confession, a PSO of an APSC member was arrested. During the duo’s interrogation, it emerged that they were working as conduits in the sale of the jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
officers Assam PSC cash-for-jobs scam case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp