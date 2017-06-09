Home Nation

Gurgaon: Man rapes woman, teenage daughter raped, films crime

Hours after a case was registered in the matter, the accused, Ashish, was arrested from his residence at Amar Colony in Gokulpur of Delhi.

By PTI

GURGAON: A 30-year-old woman has complained to police that a man raped her and her teenage daughter and as well as filmed the act in Gurgaon.

Hours after a case was registered in the matter, the accused, Ashish, was arrested from his residence at Amar Colony in Gokulpur of Delhi, ACP and PRO of the Gurgaon police, Manish Sehgal said.

She met the accused, Ashish, 25 days ago in Rajendra Park market here and shared her address with him when he asked, Sehgal said

The woman, who is a widow, told police that she lives in Vishnu Garden with her 15-year-old daughter and son (11).

"The next day, Ashish reached her residence when her children were playing outside and raped her," the victim said in her complaint.

She told the police that she did not disclose the incident to anyone as she was afraid.

Over the next few days, Ashish raped her several times and also filmed the act. The accused used to threaten her that he would upload the video on the Internet, the woman said.

The accused later raped her 15-year-old daughter and filmed the crime similarly, Sehgal said.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was today registered against him on the charge of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case comes close to the heels of the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman and killing of her infant daughter here.

