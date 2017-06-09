Home Nation

I am with Chandrashekhar, Dalits: Congress's Imran Masood

Published: 09th June 2017 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2017 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SAHARANPUR:  Congress leader Imran Masood today came out in support of Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad who was nabbed from Himachal Pradesh today and said his party stands with the downtrodden sections of the society.

The 30-year-old Azad, the main accused in the Saharanpur caste violence, had been on the run for nearly a month and carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head.

He was arrested from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh.

Masood termed the arrest as "one-sided" action by the police and said the Congress stands with the downtrodden people. "The police announced an award of Rs 12,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Azad but did nothing after issuing an arrest warrant against the local MP and his brother, who indulged in violence in the district," he said. This government is against Dalits, while we support Azad and the community. The Congress will protest if the police beat up Azad, he said.

