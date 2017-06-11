Home Nation

Mukul Rohatgi offers to step down from Attorney General’s post

Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi has written to the government, stating his disinterest in continuing as the top law officer.

Published: 11th June 2017 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2017 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. | PTI File Photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi has written to the government, stating his disinterest in continuing as the top law officer.

Rohatgi said he does not want to seek to continue as the AGI for the second-term.

"I do not want to seek reappointment for the post. I have been made as AG for two terms. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government I was the AG,” he said.

Rohatgi’s decision comes days after the Centre extended his term along with Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) for indefinite period.

Son of former Delhi high court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi was appointed as the 14th attorney general of India in June 2014.

He has represented the Gujarat Government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukul Rohatgi Attorney General

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp