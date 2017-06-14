Home Nation

ED files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya, others in KFA-IDBI money laundering case

The 57-page charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special anti-money laundering court in Mumbai.     

Published: 14th June 2017 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2017 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya at the special PMLA court here.

Mallya had been granted a bail by a London court on Tuesday.The 57-page chargesheet is in connection with the money laundering probe in the IDBI-KFA bank loan case and is filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

The ED had registered a criminal case in the case last year. Officials said that the chargesheet explains how around Rs 400 crore of funds were moved out of the country in violation of rules.

The ED probe so far has revealed that the Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) along with IDBI bank officials “criminally conspired to obtain funds to the tune of Rs 860.92 crore despite weak financials, negative net-worth, non-compliance of corporate credit policy of new client, non-quality collateral security and low credit rating of the borrower, out of which Rs 807.82 crore of principal amount remains unpaid.” Money trail analysis has revealed that out of the total loan of Rs 860.92 crore sanctioned and disbursed by IDBI, Rs 423 crore has been remitted out of India.

The payments were shown to be made towards aircraft rental leasing and maintenance, servicing and spare parts, the ED had said. Next hearing of the extradition case filed against him is scheduled to be on July 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Mallya charge sheet ED charge sheet IDBI-KFA loan Mallya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp