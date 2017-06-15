Home Nation

Man, suspected to be eve-teaser, thrashed in Guwahati

In video clips that went viral on social media, a mob, comprising mostly youngsters, is seen thrashing the Hussain, inflicting grievous injuries on him.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man who allegedly was an eve-teaser was battling for his life in a Guwahati hospital Thursday after he was stripped naked and brutally beaten by a mob.

Anwar Hussain, who is said to be a truck driver, was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he sustained multiple wounds in the incident which reportedly happened in Lal Ganesh on Wednesday. According to hospital authorities, his condition was critical.

Hussain's family claimed he was mentally challenged.

Some policemen were at the spot during the assault but they chose not to intervene for reasons unknown.

Later, another posse of policemen stepped in and rescued Hussain before rushing him to GMCH.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“We are investigating the incident including whether there was dereliction of duty by police personnel,” the police said.

In a similar incident in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur two years ago, an alleged rapist was beaten to death by a mob.

