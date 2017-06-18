Home Nation

Abu Salem moves ECHR seeking to call him back to Portugal

Salem contended that after the Portugal court terminated the 2014 order for his extradition, his entire trial in India has become illegal.

Published: 18th June 2017 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2017 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai gangster Abu Salem (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gangster Abu Salem, convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has moved a European Union court in a bid to have himself sent back to Portugal from where he was extradited to India to face the trial.

Salem moved the European Union court months before his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case early this week.

"We have moved the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a court under European Union seeking his recall to Portugal as there were many violations to his extradition order," his lawyer Sabha Qureshi said.

Salem contended that after the Portugal court terminated the 2014 order for his extradition, his entire trial in India has become illegal.

Qureshi said it was stipulated in his extradition order that he would not be given death sentence but he was tried for charges which attracted capital punishment.

While permitting his extradition in 2005, the Portugal court had said Salem could not be given death sentence.

In his plea to the ECHR, Salem has sought directions to Portugal to take steps for his return.

Qureshi said the court has asked Portugal to file its reply.

His lawyers had said despite termination of the extradition, Portugal has not taken any steps to call him back.

Earlier, last month the ECHR had also sought some documents of the 1993 Mumbai serial terror blast case.

In his application, Salem had also given details of two attempts on his life - one in 2010 by co-accused in 1993 blasts case Mustafa Dossa and a second one by another prisoner.

Salem further contended that he is being tried for those charges which were not mentioned in the treaty.

He said that in Taloja jail, he is being kept in a solitary confinement which is prohibited by ECHR.

He was recently awarded life imprisonment in builder Ajit Deewani case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abu Salem ECHR Portugal 1993 Mumbai blast case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp