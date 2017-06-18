Army chief Bipin Rawat at the combined graduation parade in IAF academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, on June 17. (Photo | EPS/Sayantan Ghosh)

HYDERABAD: Speaking to reporters after attending the passing out parade of Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday, Army chief Bipin Rawat said that the army used a Kashmiri-man as a ‘human shield’ from stone pelters due to circumstances that prevailed and it could not be made a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with similar situations.

“Every action that we take is are result of the circumstances,’’ The Army chief said.

Rawat hastened to add that the army is concerned about human rights and they try to ensure that the rights of people are not violated.

Rawat said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are being misinformed which is resulting in them picking up arms.

“There is some misinformation and disinformation being spread across among the people of J&K which is compelling some of the younger generation youth to pick up arms,” said Rawat.

“I am quite confident that the people will soon understand what they are doing is not good for their state and people,” he added.