Why do you want a Dalit president: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray questions credentials of BJP's presidential nominee

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a clear indication of his opposition to the BJP’s choice of Ramnath Kovind for the presidential poll, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday questioned the Bihar governor’s credentials for the job other than being a Dalit. Thackeray said Kovid’s choice was an example of the vote politics being played by the BJP.

“Why you want a Dalit president? Is it just to get Dalit Votes? Such kind of petty vote politics ultimately ruins political parties. Shiv Sena has never done so,” Thackeray told party workers at a rally to celebrate the 51st formation day of Shiv Sena.

He alleged that every step taken by the BJP-led governments at the centre and in Maharashtra has had ulterior political motive. “Why else would there have been different legislations on a cow-meat ban in different states?” he questioned.

Thackeray also made it clear that all Shiv Sena leaders are scheduled to meet tomorrow to take a final decision on the president’s election.

“Shiv Sena has always said things in an up-front manner. We have never pushed hidden agenda,” he added.

Thackeray clarified the party’s stand in proposing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan for the post.

“Bhagwat’s work is commendable in taking forward the Hindutwa agenda. The nation needs it. Why shouldn’t we have a uniform civil code even after 70 years of Independence? We feel Bhagwat would advance the cause if he is elected to the top post. But we sensed that some may have a problem with his name. Hence we proposed Swaminathan’s name whose commitment to farmers is unmatched. Why can’t they accept any of these names?” Thackeray asked.

“The whole nation is watching what I’m going to say today. They are eager to know about our stand. That is the identity of Shiv Sena,” Thackeray said.