GUWAHATI: The BJP’s juggernaut continues in Assam. The party, which heads the State’s ruling coalition, decimated Opposition Congress to win the tribal Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.

The BJP grabbed 24 of the 26 seats while the Congress drew a blank, as did the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The remaining two seats went to Karbi Anglong Democratic Forum (KADF). The KADF was formed ahead of the June 17 elections by some disgruntled BJP leaders who were denied party tickets. It had backed 13 independent candidates.

It was the BJP’s maiden poll foray into KAAC although the party has been in power in the council for nearly a year. In 2016, most of the elected members of the then Congress-ruled council led by chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, had worn saffron, thereby making it a BJP-led council.

The BJP and the Congress, besides the local Hill State Demand Council (HSDC), had contested all seats. The AGP, which is an ally of the BJP and constituent of the Sarbananda Sonowal government, contested 14 seats.

Back in 1989, the Congress met with a similar fate when the Left-wing Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) had won 22 seats. The Congress had ruled the council from 2001 to 2015. During the period, the party had also ruled the State under three-time former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Gogoi on Friday alleged that the BJP had won the polls by shelling out money to voters. The BJP rubbished his charge.

Sonowal lauded people for reposing their trust and faith in the BJP.

“The results evidently reflected the mood of people who believe that only the BJP can deliver,” he said.

The party’s poll strategist and minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah continued to resonate in Assam.

“My sincere thanks go to the people and our party workers for the resounding victory. We will ensure all-round development in Karbi Anglong,” Sarma said.

