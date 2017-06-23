NEW DELHI: Child victims of cyber crimes can now lodge their complaints at National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s POCSO e-box.

Considering the growing menace of cyber crimes targeting children, NCPCR has now enhanced the scope of POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) e-box to handle cyber bullying, cyber stalking, morphing of images and child pornography.



Child victims themselves or their friends, parents, relatives or guardians can report cyber crimes by pressing the e-box button available at the Commission’s website, www.ncpcr.gov.in. They can also register their complaints on email id: pocsoebox-ncpcr@gov.in or mobile no.9868235077.

Child abuse is finding new forms and channels through mobile and digital technologies.



In India about 134 million children have access to mobile phones and the number is growing very fast with even faster access to internet. While this provides opportunities for accessing useful material for learning purposes, lack of digital literacy and online safety measures expose children to hazards of cyber crime.



POCSO e-box is an easy and direct medium for reporting of child sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Developed by NCPCR, POCSO e-box was launched last year.