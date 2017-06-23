BHOPAL: A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police and family members said.

While the family of Raghuvir Yadav, 27, alleged that he took the extreme step due to his mounting debt, the police said a family dispute led him to end his life.

The 27-year-old farmer consumed a poisonous substance on June 21 at Pali village in Chhatarpur district of Bundelkhand region, Sub-Divisional Officer Police (SDOP) S P Dohre said.

He died last evening when he was being taken to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

"A couple of days back, Raghuvir's father Deshpat Yadav had complained of harassment against his sons, including elder son Munshi Yadav. There was a family dispute over the division of property," Dohre said.

However, Munshi Yadav said Raghuvir was under stress due to financial burden on him, and maintained that there was no family dispute.

Notably, as many as 21 debt-ridden farmers have ended their lives in the state in the last fortnight.

Yesterday, two suicides were reported from Chhatarpur and Sagar districts of Bundelkhand region, one was reported from Budni, the Assembly segment of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and another from a village in Chhindwara, the parliamentary seat of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

The western Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a major farmers' agitation for loan waiver and remunerative prices, fuelled further by the death of five persons in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

Since June 8, the suicides by farmers have been reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Dhar, Neemuch and Vidisha districts. In Sehore, the home district of the chief minister, six suicides have been reported so far.