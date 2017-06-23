SRINAGAR: Restrictions were today imposed in parts of the summer capital here to foil the protest call by separatists against the killing of a civilian in alleged police firing in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone told PTI the movement of people will be controlled in seven police stations namely, Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma.

He said the curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The separatists have called for peaceful protests against the killing of Tawseef Ahmad during clashes with security forces at Kakapora in Pulwama yesterday.

The clashes erupted after an encounter in which three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed.

The separatists, chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference – Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a joint statement, said it was not possible to call for a strike in view of the 'Shab-e-Qadar' and 'Jumaat-ul-Wida', asking people to stage peaceful protests against the killing.