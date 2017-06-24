SRINAGAR: DySP Mohammad Ayoub Pandith’s daughter had come home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with her family. Little did she know her trip would end with her attending her father’s funeral. The 24-year-old, who is studying medicine in Bangladesh and had come on a vacation, is now shattered and inconsolable.

Mohammad Ayoub Pandith’s

wife (left) and daughter (right)

grieve at his residence

in Srinagar on Friday | PTI

Pandith is survived by wife, son and daughter. Danish, his son, recently completed his graduation. Hailing from Nowpora area of downtown Srinagar, Pandith was born in April 1960 and joined the police department as a Sub Inspector in 1990 after having completed M.Com and LLB.

He was posted at south Kashmir’s Pulwana district in 1992. After serving as Station Head Officer at different locations, he was promoted as DySP in 2013. During his career, he served in different wings of police --- District Police, Railways, Vigilance and Security in different capacities.

Pandith was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native Nowpora, in the presence of a large crowd of friends, relatives and colleagues. “He was a nice guy and was helpful to others. He does not deserve this type of killing. It is very unfortunate,” said a fellow officer. “He would never harm anybody. The police have lost a honest and dedicated person.”

It was a rare and emotional sight to see some police officers breaking down while their colleague was laid to rest.