GREATER NOIDA: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a sex worker in a moving car, police said today.

Accused Kishan, who was a security guard in Kasna, was arrested this afternoon, SSP Love Kumar said, adding Asru, Afridi, Naresh and Rahul were yesterday arrested in connection with the case.

According to the victim, she was kidnapped by one Asru and sold to Afridi on June 19. She was then dragged into a car by three men--Kishan, Naresh and Rahul, who apparently bought the victim from Afridi for Rs 3,000.

The victim was forced to drink alcohol and raped by the three accused in the moving car, SSP Love Kumar said, adding she was later thrown out of the vehicle.

The police said Asru was involved in human trafficking, while the other two accused- Naresh and Rahul run transport companies. Afridi is an auto driver.