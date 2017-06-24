THE HAGUE: The UN has awarded a scheme by the West Bengal government aimed at promoting girls' education with its highest Public Service Award.

'Kanyashree Prakalpa' scheme was chosen among 552 projects from 62 countries which were nominated for the award, the Indian embassy in The Hague said in a statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a trophy and the certificate for the First Prize at the UN Public Service Forum here.

Kanyashree Prakalpa is a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at promoting education among girls.

Over four million girls are already enrolled in the scheme.

Around USD 500 million has been transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank account through the scheme, which is being implemented through 16,000 institutes and schools.

The scheme won the prestigious public service award for its ability to reach the poorest and the most vulnerable sections of the society through inclusive services and participation, the statement said.

On receiving the award on behalf of the state, Banerjee said that it was a historic achievement and a proud moment for the people of West Bengal and India.

She reiterated the commitment of her government towards achieving the 2030 agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through similar innovative public service programmes catering to the needs of the most vulnerable sections of the society.

Earlier, Banerjee also participated in a ministerial conversation on 'Accelerating Innovation in Public Service' as part of the UN Public Service Forum, the statement added.