CHANDEL: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Manipur’s Chandel in the wee hours of Sunday.

Manipur, in this month, has experienced tremors quite a few times.

Earlier on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Imphal.

A few days ago, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit the Churachandpur district.

Earlier on June 1, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Senapati district in Manipur at around 5:48 p.m.