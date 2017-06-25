3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur’s Chandel
By ANI | Published: 25th June 2017 10:20 AM |
Last Updated: 25th June 2017 10:20 AM | A+A A- |
CHANDEL: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Manipur’s Chandel in the wee hours of Sunday.
Manipur, in this month, has experienced tremors quite a few times.
Earlier on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Imphal.
A few days ago, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit the Churachandpur district.
Earlier on June 1, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Senapati district in Manipur at around 5:48 p.m.