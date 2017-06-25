ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the retirement age of regular state government employees to 60 years with effect from January 1 next year.

The matter was under consideration of the state government for past many months and was discussed in the cabinet in two separate occasions.

After threadbare discussion, the government observed that there are various categories of employees who are already having the benefit of retirement age of 60 years, an official release said here today.

In order to do away with differential retirement age for the regular employees serving under the same government, the state government decided to implement the retirement age of such employees from existing 58 to 60 years.

However, taking into account the procedural time of statutory changes to be made to the new scheme, the government decided to implement it with effect from January 1, 2018, the release added.