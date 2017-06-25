JAMMU: Ahead of Eid, twenty-three drug peddlers were set free in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district owing to their good conduct.

"A total of 23 drug peddlers who were lodged in the district jail were set free after they furnished surety of their good behaviour," Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

They were booked under relevant preventive laws by the Executive Magistrate Ist Class, Rajouri for their active involvement in drug peddling, he said.

However, the district magistrate assured that high level crackdown on drug peddlers will continue and further effective measures to eradicate the menace will be initiated.

He also sought greater public cooperation to make Rajouri drug-free.

Plans to establish a drug de-addiction centre at Rajouri for rehabilitation of drug addicts and a mass movement of students across the district against drug abuse are afoot, Choudhary said.

Besides comprehensive planning against the menace and maintaining vigilance, the police under direct supervision of SSP, Yugal Kumar Manhas have intensified the drive and registered cases under the NDPS Act in various parts of Rajouri and seized banned drugs.