BENGALURU: A week after Janata Dal Secular (JD (S)) refused to support Congress' no confidence motion against Legislative Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka State Assembly,the party on Sunday signed the nomination papers supporting Congress' Meira Kumar for the presidential polls.



Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy signed Meira Kumar’s nomination papers as proposers of her presidential candidature in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara met Gowda at his residence for his signature on the nomination papers.



Chief minister Siddaramaiah completed the formality at the KPCC office. He is scheduled to visit Delhi on September 28.



