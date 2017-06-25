NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: The Election Commission (EC) has disqualified Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra from contesting elections for three years over paid news charges, holding him guilty of not giving a true account of expenses incurred in the 2008 Assembly polls.

Mishra’s election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void. The EC said all 42 news items that appeared in five Hindi dailies were “extremely biased in favour of” Mishra.

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Election Commission has ruled that it would continue hearing a plea against 21 MLAs of the party for allegedly holding office of profit.

The poll panel in its order said that the AAP MLAs did hold “de facto the office of parliamentary secretaries from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016”.

The EC has also made it clear that the Delhi High Court order that set aside their appointments would not come in the way of the poll panel while deciding their disqualification as “the MLAs held the posts de facto”.

AAP legislators had approached the EC to drop their disqualification case as their appointments as parliamentary secretaries had already been set aside by the Delhi High Court.

The petition was filed against 21 AAP MLAs, and proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh, who resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest Assembly polls in Punjab.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, welcomed decision. “To delay the verdict of EC, AAP had been providing various arguments during the last two years as part of their strategy to defeat the very purpose of filling petition on the issue. With the issue of this order, AAP stands fully exposed,” said Gupta.

AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries by the Delhi government in March 2015. In June 2015, the government passed an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997, to exempt the post of parliamentary secretary from the definition of ‘office of profit’ with retrospective effect.

However, the President refused to give his assent to the bill. Following this, the appointments were set aside by the Delhi HC in September last year.

The court had said the order to appoint them as parliamentary secretaries was given without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor.