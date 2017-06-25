RAIPUR: Three naxals, including a minor, were nabbed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district last evening, police said today.

A firearm and some explosives were recovered from Kanna Kawasi (42), Lalu Kawachi (55) and a 17-year-old youth who were picked up from the forests of Mad Pakhanjore village under Bande police station limits by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Force during a search operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kanker range) Ratan Lal Dangi told PTI.

He said while Kawasi was a commander-rank cadre wanted in at least eight cases including murder and attempt to murder, Kawachi and the youth are the janmilitia members of Maoists.

He said a muzzle loading gun, a five-kg cooker bomb, a pipe bomb, a radio set, and an electric wire were seized from the possession of the trio.