NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 22-year-old member of the Kala Aasaudia gang who was allegedly involved in killing a rival gangster outside the Rohini court.

A police team was formed which collected information through all possible sources and started tracking Parveen, who was suspected to be found involved in the killing of Rajesh Durmat, a member of Neetu Dabhodia's gang, who was heading the gang after Dabhodia was killed in an encounter, police said.

However, Durmat was shot dead outside Rohini court in April. It was found that Parveen alias Motu was involved in the killing.

A number of hideouts in Delhi, UP West and Haryana were raided and on some occasions he narrowly escaped.

However, police officials kept on tracking his movements regularly, said G Ramgopal Nail, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On June 23, it was found that Parveen will be coming to Mukarba Chowk bus stand on outer Ring Road to meet his acquaintance. A trap was laid and he was nabbed.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the Durmat murder along with his associates Narander, Surender Bamdolia, Ajay Aasodia, Raj Kumar, Satish Badhania and a juvenile who was apprehended at the spot, he said.

Narender was arrested on June 10 by the special staff of Rohini District.

It was also revealed by the accused that Durmat's killing was in retaliation to the killing of Rajeev alias Kala Aasodia.