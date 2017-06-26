JAMMU: An eerie silence prevailed on the occasion of Eid along the LoC, which has witnessed 20 ceasefire violations, a BAT attack and two infiltration bids in the month of June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed.

The lack of the rattle of guns came as some good news.

"Guns are silent today. There is no report of any firing and shelling by the Pakistani Army along the LoC," a senior army officer said.

The Pakistani Army breached the truce thrice yesterday by firing small arms and shelling mortars on army posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch sectors, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian side.

There have been 20 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region in the month of June in which three jawans and one civilian were killed.

Pakistani troops had on Saturday fired automatic weapons on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.

These violations came just days after an attack by a Pakistan special forces team that sneaked across the LoC into Poonch taking cover of heavy fire and killed two jawans while losing one of their men.

Pakistan's Border Action Team comprises its army's special forces personnel and terrorists.