BHIND: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy who was playing with his father's licensed pistol allegedly shot dead his 10-year-old sister in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh today, police said.

The incident occurred when the the boy and his sister were playing on a bed in their house in Dharmpuri area under Kotwali Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Verma said.

"The boy was playing with his sister in the morning. He picked up the pistol of his father, who is a clerk in District Collector's office, and accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet hit his 10-year-old sister," he said.

Verma said the girl died on the spot.

Her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," he added.