SHIMLA: Five members of a family were killed and five others injured when their jeep rolled 200 mts deep into a gorge near Nerwa in Shimla district, 140 Km from here, this morning.

The occupants of the vehicle were on their way back after paying obeisance at the famous Churdhar shrine in Sirmaur district, police said.

The accident took place at Antarawali near Gumma when Kapil (27) lost control while negotiating a sharp curve.

The bodies were recovered while injured persons were rushed to a hospital at Nerwa and later referred to IGMC hospital at Shimla.

The condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

An immediate relief of Rs 50,000 has been given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5000 to the injured, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Rohan Chand Thakur said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the accident, police said.