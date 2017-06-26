Eight relief camps have been set up with seven of them being in Sonitpur district and one in Karimganj giving succour to a total over 11,700 flood displaced people. | PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened today as four new districts were hit by flood taking the total number of flood hit districts to eight.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report here the deluge has affected the districts of Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur overrunning 126 villages in 11 revenue circles.

Over one lakh people in the eight districts are affected by the flood.

Altogether 170 hectare of agriculture land with standing crops have been submerged by the floods with the worst hit being Lakhimpur district, the report said.

Eight relief camps have been set up with seven of them being in Sonitpur district and one in Karimganj giving succour to a total over 11,700 flood displaced people.

In river island Majuli district erosion had damaged an embankment at Sesuguri area and roads damaged at several places there, while a ring embankment was damaged at Ajaguri.

River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Katakhal river at Matazuri in Hailakandi district were flowing above the danger level, it added.