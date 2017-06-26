JAMMU: A youth who had gone for arms training as a militant to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1999, was arrested soon after his arrival from Pakistan via Nepal.

Nisar Shah of Targain village of Budhal tehsil of Rajouri district was arrested soon after his arrival back via Nepal route illegally from PoK, where he had gone for arms training, a police officer told PTI.

Shah has been arrested in Rajouri and will be produced in court after vacation, officer said.

Nisar illegally crossed LoC in the year 1999 and joined militant training camp at PoK, he said.

After some time he left militancy and the arms training camp and remained in Kotli town in PoK, he said.

He then went to Dubai for three years from 2010 to 2013 and after expiry of visa came back to PoK.

"Now he prepared a tourist visa for Nepal from where he entered into the country and reached his village illegally," officer said.

A case under FIR 10/2011 has already been registered against him as he was declared an absconder, he said.