AMETHI: Some pieces of meat and bottles of liquor were allegedly found near a mosque here after which police filed a case against some unidentified persons for mischief and provoking breach of the peace, officials said today.

The recovery was made near the mosque of Badalgarh, under police station Bazarshukul here, prior to special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, police said.

The unwanted materials were immediately removed from near the shrine and after proper sanitation the Eid prayers were held, Superintendent of Police Poonam said.

Officials said a case has been registered unidentified persons for doing mischief causing damage, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and related offences.

The police is monitoring the situation, the officials said.