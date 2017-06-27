TURA (MEGHALAYA): One Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militant was killed during an encounter with the police in South Garo Hills district.

On a tip-off about the presence of GNLA cadres including its 'commander-in-chief' Sohan D Shira near Rongsu village, the police raided the area.

"Our police teams (including SF-10 commandos) conducted search operations around the forest areas around Chitmang Hills and Rongsu on inputs about the presence of Sohan D Shira. When approaching the suspected GNLA camp, our team came under heavy fire from the militants and we retaliated in self defense," said district police chief, Abraham T Sangma.

The exchange of fire between the police and the militants lasted for about 15 minutes after which the shooting stopped.

On searching the area, a body of a slain cadre identified as Ading Ch Marak (Lukseng Ch Marak) was recovered from the spot along with a few other documents. Marak is a 6th batch GNLA cadre and was also a personal body guard of Sohan according to police sources.

The police also seized AK 56 ammunition, GNLA id cards, GNLA flags, a laptop with charger, demand notes as well as various other camp materials from the site of the encounter.

The other GNLA cadres along with Sohan D Shira, however, managed to escape.