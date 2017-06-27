NEW DELHI: With temperature and humidity levels soaring in the national capital, several hospitals are witnessing a rise in cases of diarrhoea, dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Hospitals like Safdarjung, Sir Ganga Ram, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lok Nayak Hospital have reported almost 25-30 per cent increase in patients in the out-patients departments (OPDs).

"The OPDs are jam-packed with patients complaining of dehydration, dizziness and diarrhoea. Microbial activities escalate in hot and humid weather and can cause severe gastroenteritis and stomach infections," said Dr A K Rai, the medical superintendent of Safdarjung hospital.

He advised people to avoid road-side food and juices in this weather.

He added that people should drink lots of water, as excess sweating causes hydration.

According to Dr S P Byotra, the chairman of the department of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, most of the patients coming with such complaints are either children or people who work outdoors.

"There is almost 40 per cent rise in the number of patients coming with complaints of diarrhoea and food poisoning. Water and food-borne ailments like jaundice, typhoid and diarrhoea are most common in this weather and people shold take precautions," he said.

A doctor from RML hospital stressed on intake of fresh and warm food to help prevent food and water-borne disease.

He said people should avoid going out in the sun in such a weather or carry an umbrella to protect themselves from exposure to sunlight.

"Those suffering from heart diseases and other comorbidities should remain extra careful," the doctor said.