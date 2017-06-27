LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, an assistant sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police was arrested on charges of raping his 35-year-old married daughter Tuesday. The incident came to light when the woman lodged an FIR against her father.

Vijay Singh Yadav’s colleagues said the 58-year-old policeman is due to retire on Friday, June 30. He has been arrested and placed under suspension.

According to circle officer Sanjay Kumar, Yadav has admitted his crime. According to sources, a preliminary probe into the case has revealed that the woman was abused by her father since she was 14. Her sexual exploitation stopped when she got married.

Based in Chandigarh with her husband and two kids, the woman had come down to Agra for medical treatment. In her complaint, she said that since it got late on Monday night, she decided to stay with her father at the police outpost instead of going to her in-laws’ place in Firozabad. She had to return to Agra on Tuesday for some medical tests.

She said she had never expected that her father would repeat the same behaviour after so long. “I was under the impression that he has mended his ways, but I was wrong,” she told police. Soon after the incident, she called up her husband who came to the spot and called up the police.

The senior superintendent of police of Mathura, Vinod Kumar said the accused was arrested and a case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the basis of victim’s complaint.

He said that the woman was sent for a medical examination.