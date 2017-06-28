DELHI: Expressing concern over mob lynchings, noted social activist Shabnam Hashmi on Tuesday returned the National Minority Rights Award. Hashmi was conferred the award in 2008.

Social activist

Shabnam Hashmi

Announcing the return of the award, Hashmi said, “I return the National Minority Rights Award, which has lost all its credibility, in protest against the consistent attacks and killings of members of minority communities and total inaction, apathy and tacit support to the violent gangs by the government.”

Hashmi went to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and returned her award to the senior most officer present in the commission since chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi was out of town.

In her letter to the NCM, Hashmi said, “The NCM should have played an active part in ensuring the dignity, security and constitutional rights of the minority communities.”

“While a man was lynched to death by a mob near Delhi on a rumour that he had a cow in his house, the whole state machinery was busy in getting the meat tested, instead of nabbing the culprits. A 16-year-old child is lynched and killed on a train for being a Muslim and a techie is killed for having a beard, two young boys are killed and hanged from trees in Jharkhand,”

Hashmi’s letter says, mentioning the recent cases of mob lynching and attacks on minorities.