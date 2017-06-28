CHANDIGARH: To keep a tab on behaviour of doctors and ensure proper services, the Haryana government has decided to install more than 4,000 CCTV cameras at health facilities in the state.

These cameras will help check thefts and keep an eye on misbehaviour with doctors and patients, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said here.

"The government will install 4,172 CCTV cameras in 166 health facilities in the state to ensure safety and proper treatment of patients," he said.

These include 960 cameras in 20 district hospitals, 792 cameras in 36 Sub-divisional Hospitals and 2,420 in 110 community health centres, the minister said.

"The department has invited tenders for the installation of these cameras," he said.

The minister also said 71 seats have been increased in MD courses at the Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS in Rohtak.

The increase in seats has been implemented with the approval of the central government to meet the shortage of specialised doctors in the state, he said.

Earlier, the state government had increased MBBS seats from 100 to 150 at the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women.