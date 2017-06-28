CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh administration has issued guidelines for persons with disabilities for showing respect to the national anthem.

"Persons with locomotor disabilities with lower limbs affected and wheelchair users who are not capable of standing shall position himself/herself to the extent of maximum attentiveness and alertness with or without the help of appropriate aids and appliances," the guidelines issued as per the recent Supreme Court order say.

If the person with disability is using crutches, he/she should become stable (non-mobile) to the extent of maximum alertness, an official spokesman said here today.

Persons with hearing disabilities (deaf or hard of hearing) shall stand with attentiveness, he said quoting the guidelines.

However, there must be appropriate indication on the screen that the national anthem is being played or sung as the person with hearing disability is likely to miss the auditory cues, he said.

"Suitable instructions can be given in the form of captioning as well as in sign language on the screen so that the persons with hearing impairment are well informed that the national anthem is being played," he said.

Persons with blindness and low vision shall stand up in respect of national anthem.

Persons with intellectual disabilities may have behavioural problem like flapping of hands, screaming, shouting, abnormal body movements, difficulty in performing practical tasks, he said.

"The public is required to be sensitised so as to avoid any unwarranted incident against persons with intellectual disabilities and they are not harassed," he said.

The escorts of disabled persons should stand up when national anthem is being played, he said.

The guidelines have been issued showing respect to the national anthem under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, he said.