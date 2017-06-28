NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibatan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for skilling the serving and retired personnel of the paramilitary.

Initially, five centres --one each at Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana of the ITBP---have been identified for developing skills of the paramilitary personnel.

Director General ITBP Krishna Chaudhary underscored that the initiative will help families of the paramilitary in skill development. “Simultaneously, ITBP would be contributing majorly in enhancing the skilling initiative and potential and the proposed centres will also be utilised for imparting training to civil population which will help them to make their career according to their own choosing,” the the DG added.

The MoU provides that the ITBP, NSDC and NSDF shall work together at ITBP centres all across the country with an objective to impart skill development programmes under the Skill India Mission for the purpose of implementation of ITBP Multi Skill Training Centres.

The MoU aims at assisting retired, serving low medical category (LMC) ITBP personnel to acquire additional skills and facilitate their resettlement. It will also provide welfare to wards, family members of serving ITBP personnel, retired personnel and personnel killed in the line of duty.

The MoU will remain in effect for a period of five years (from June, 2017 till June, 2022), subject to a mid-term review after 3 years. Specific modalities will be worked out for each of the initiatives, giving details of scope, roles and responsibilities, financial obligations, source of funding, monitoring mechanism for implementation among others.