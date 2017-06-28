MUMBAI: Gangster Mustafa Dossa who was recently convicted by a special Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, died here Wednesday a day after the CBI demanded the death penalty for him.

He died of a heart attack, sources said.

Dossa, who had undergone a bypass surgery while in jail, was admitted to J J hospital at 1 pm on Tuesday night after he complained of chest pain.

He was reportedly suffering from uncontrolled hypertension and infection in the chest apart from diabetes. After being treated for about three hours, he was sent back to jail, hospital sources said.

Dossa oversaw the landing of arms and explosives, which were used in the 1993 blast that killed 257 people and injured 717.

During a hearing on his sentence on Tuesday, the prosecution had demanded the death penalty for him, which affected his health, police sources said.

Dossa was lodged in the Arthur Road jail since his arrest in Delhi on March 20, 2003.