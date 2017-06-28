NEW DELHI: To ensure faster execution of projects, Ministry of Railways is working on a system of having coordinating officers of both railways and states to strengthen coordination mechanism with state governments.

On the request of Ministry of Railways, majority of the states have nominated their representatives to sort out different issues of mutual coordination and to monitor progress of railway projects in their respective states.

The representative from states have been holding regular meetings with railway authorities on various issues involving alignment, land acquisition, forestry and wildlife clearances, law and order problems, road over and under bridges, shifting of electrical lines, canal crossings, funding of projects and identification of interested parties.

To strengthen the coordination mechanism, nodal officers have also been nominated from zonal railways for each state with a defined role of identifying the projects requiring coordination with state government and arranging meetings of railway officials with the state government.

In order to streamline information flow during meetings with dignitaries in Ministry of Railways, nodal officers in railway board for each State and union territories have also been nominated to keep the updated status of various Railway related demands and monitoring the progress of various projects and issues.

The ministry has also got in joint ventures with various states governments to mobilize resources for undertaking various rail infrastructure projects in States.

The JVC were formed with equity participation of Ministry of Railways and concerned State Governments. Each Joint Venture (JV) has an initial paid up capital of Rs 100 crores based on the quantum of projects to be undertaken.

The Ministry of Railways’ initial paid-up capital is limited to Rs 50 crore for each state. Further infusion of fund for the purpose of the projects can be done after approval of the project and its funding at the level of appropriate competent authority.